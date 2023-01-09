 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge Jennifer Dorow receives endorsement from retiring justice

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge Jennifer Dorow

WAUKESHA (WKOW) - Retiring Justice Patience Drake Roggensack announced Monday that she is endorsing Jennifer Dorow to take her place on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dorow gained national attention after presiding over the Waukesha Parade Trial last year. 

"She is a leader amongst judges in our state" Roggensack said in a press release. "She has repeatedly ruled in ways that show her knowledge of the law and a fair and even-handed treatment of all."

Justice Roggensack joins Judge Dorow’s quickly growing list of impressive endorsements that include retired Justice Jon Wilcox, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, and 33 bi-partisan Wisconsin sheriffs.

Tags

Recommended for you