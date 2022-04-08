 Skip to main content
2 defendants acquitted in Michigan governor kidnapping case; mistrial declared for 2 others

  Updated
The jury deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have reached verdicts on some counts.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal jury on Friday found two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and a mistrial was declared for two other defendants.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta faced federal charges for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Harris and Caserta were found not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. The jury also found Harris not guilty on other charges. The jury could not reach a verdict for Fox and Croft, after which US District Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial for those defendants.

All four defendants, who pleaded not guilty, faced up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping conspiracy.

