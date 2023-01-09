Jury selection underway in retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY (WKOW) - According to our Milwaukee affiliate, jury selection began Monday for the new trial of a man convicted of first-degree homicide in 2008.
Mark Jensen was convicted of killing his wife Julie by poisoning her with antifreeze back in 1998. That came after a marathon seven-week trial. A letter she gave to a neighbor in case something happened to her was a key piece of evidence in the conviction.
"Mark Jensen spent months planning and obsessing about how he was going to get rid of his wife," special prosecutor Robert Jambois said during the original trial.
A federal judge overturned the conviction in 2013, saying the letter had violated Jensen's constitutional rights, as attorneys argued it was unfair they could not cross-examine Julie on her letter.
The state justice department asked an appellate panel to reconsider the decision in 2015, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld their decision ordering a new trial in 2021.
Opening statements are expected Tuesday.