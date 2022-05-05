Lily Peters' case familiar for one Chippewa Falls father still seeking justice for his infant son

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 14-year-old suspect in the Lily Peters homicide is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
The Peters case hits home for Chippewa Falls father Nate Leidl.
His eight-month-old son Jaxon Hunter was killed by a young child in 2018. Leidl said Wisconsin's juvenile justice system failed his family.
"It was almost frustrating right away, knowing that it wasn't going to be what I would consider, I guess, justice," said Nate Leidl.
Jaxon died after a 10-year-old girl stomped on his head at a Chippewa Falls daycare.
The 10-year-old was originally charged in adult court but later had her case moved to juvenile court.
"I understand you can't lock them away for life, and you can't do the 25 years, but it doesn't seem like there was much of a punishment though, either," said Leidl.
He said a child charged with your kid's death is conflicting.
"You're kind of somewhat torn then with how you want, how you want sentencing to go," said Leidl.
Juveniles age 10 and older accused of felony first-degree homicide must have their case brought into adult court according to Wisconsin law. Legal experts say the reasoning is complicated.
UW law professor Adam Stevenson weighed in, "The age 10 category was a somewhat recent change. Originally, the provision was related to individuals 12 or older. In the 90s there was a theory going around known as the super predator theory surrounding the development or lack thereof of juveniles, minors who committed violent acts, and that there was essentially no hope of redemption, which has been widely debunked. So the legislature made a number of changes to the juvenile justice code and what is adult jurisdiction automatically, and what is permissively adult jurisdiction, and that was a time during which violent crime, especially amongst juveniles was an area of at least significant detention and concern."
Preston Shipp, Senior Policy Counsel with the campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, said, "I think it just makes more sense for a juvenile to begin the process in juvenile court."
He said juvenile cases don't belong in the adult court system because kids aren't as culpable as adults.
"They're more impacted by trauma and peer pressure and so we have a special court system, that specializes in taking those things into account and crafting outcomes that are age-appropriate," said Shipp.
While the courts are concerned with being fair to juvenile offenders, family members of victims, like Nate Leidl, can be left with no closure.
"I still have it in my mind that Jaxon is gone forever and the juvenile offender will be out in a couple of years," said Leidl.