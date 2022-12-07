Milwaukee 10-year-old charged with killing his mother

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee 10-year-old was charged with shooting and killing his own mother Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month. According to a criminal complaint, the boy told police he was angry his mother - Quiana Mann - woke him up early the morning of November 21 and wouldn't buy him a VR headset from Amazon.
The boy made a virtual appearance at his hearing, but the judge kept his face hidden.
"The child or juvenile is present," Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Kristela Cervera said. "But because the court has had previously ordered that his image or photo not be used in any manner, that is why I'm permitting that his you'll be off for today."
Prosecutors charged the boy as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide. The hearing lasted about 10 minutes.