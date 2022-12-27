Milwaukee house fire under investigation

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A family is without a place to live after a fire tore through their home.
Milwaukee fire officials say they were called to the house on Colfax Court and Kathryn Avenue around 4:45 AM on Tuesday. Neighbors told our Milwaukee affiliate they believed a space heater ignited the fire.
One of the neighbors said she was awakened by the emergency response.
"I just saw the smoke coming up from behind the house," Ebony Lewis said. "But I just pretty much comforted my neighbor friend, and her children, her grandchildren."
All five of the people in the house got out safely, but a Milwaukee firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police say the cause of the fire was electric and not suspicious.