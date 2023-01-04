Monroe woman charged after poisoning husband's morning coffee

MONROE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Monroe woman has been charged after poisoning her husband's morning coffee, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states Amanda Chapin, 50, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
On August 21, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call from a 70-year-old man who said he was having trouble breathing.
EMS took him to a Monroe hospital, and he was then transferred to the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital, where he was in a comatose state. The complaint states the man had barbiturates in his system despite not being prescribed any.
The man's son filed a restraining order against Chapin two days later, requesting that her medical power of attorney over his father be revoked. The complaint states he also alleged she tried to poison his father with barbiturates.
Children's mistrust and a "fairly stormy" marriage
The complaint states that neither the man's son nor his two daughters trusted Chapin, saying she seemed suspicious. The son said that she was secretive about her past, and it wasn't until "fairly recently" that Chapin even told her full name to the son.
According to the man's son, Chapin and his father met online, and their relationship moved quickly. In the complaint, he states she moved in with him in a few weeks and only dated for 8-12 months before getting married in secret.
Sometime in this period, the man's son said his father added Chapin to the deed of the house because Chapin had told him that, if he died, "the children would leave her homeless." Additionally, when the man was asked about the changes made to his Power of Attorney for medical decisions in May 2022, he said Chapin "confused" him about Do Not Resuscitate, saying it was for if he had no brain activity, when in actuality it's for if his heart stopped.
The complaint states the children's suspicion of Chapin was only made worse when they questioned Chapin about what happened to their father, saying she would "talk in circles" and "never truly answer questions."
The complaint states when the investigator spoke to the man in late August, the man said his and Chapin's marriage was "fairly stormy from the beginning." By late July 2022, the complaint states the man told one of his daughters that he was "done" with Chapin and that their relationship was over because she was violent.
He also said he recently read Chapin's journal and saw that she wrote in April 2022 that she was planning to open a yoga studio in Hawaii once she gained "financial independence." The complaint states he believed he was "just a sugar daddy" to her.
The man believes Chapin poisoned him on three occasions, according to the complaint.
"I was underwater": Victim states he was poisoned three times
According to the complaint, the first time Chapin poisoned the man was on July 18, 2022, a few days prior to him telling his daughter he was "done" with Chapin.
The complaint states that the man and Chapin would always sit on a bench in front of the house in the morning and drink coffee together.
On the morning of the 18th, he said he felt like he was "underwater" and was unsteady on his feet after he finished drinking his coffee. The complaint states Chapin told him his mouth was droopy, but he didn't notice anything when he looked in the mirror.
When he told one of his daughters about it, she said Dramamine helps with her vertigo, but after he took it, his symptoms became "five times worse." He was admitted to the hospital, where he stayed for two days.
The hospital couldn't determine the cause of the man's symptoms.
The man said the second time Chapin poisoned him was about two weeks later, on or around August 2, according to the complaint. Similar to last time, he was drinking coffee on the bench with her when he stood up and noticed the same feeling. However, the symptoms were less severe than last time.
The complaint states the man said the third time Chapin poisoned him was on August 21. All he remembers is drinking the coffee Chapin brought him around 9 a.m., and his next memory was waking up at the hospital.
The complaint states the 911 call didn't come in until 12:30 p.m., so the man believes Chapin left him unresponsive for some time.
The complaint states Chapin poisoned the man with an anti-seizure and euthanasia medication he uses on dogs for his veterinary practice. He said he used these drugs to put down Chapin's dog weeks prior, so she knew what they did and where he kept them, according to the complaint.
On August 26, when the man got home from the hospital, he looked for his mortar and pestle, which he believed Chapin used to grind up the drugs to poison him. However, he was unable to find them.
When looked around, he saw that Chapin was gone, and she took some clothes, her laptop and the mortar and pestle.
Chapin arrested at Super 8 motel
Six days after the man was released from the hospital on Sept. 1, Monroe police were dispatched to the Super 8 Chapin was staying at for a welfare check, according to the complaint.
When police arrived, the complaint states they found Chapin barely breathing and lying face down on the floor.
Pills were strewn out on the bed, and a letter on the entertainment unit was addressed "To Law Enforcement."
Chapin was taken to the hospital and survived.
In the letter, Chapin claimed she was innocent. She said she didn't poison her husband, saying that his illness was from the Ivermectin he was taking because he didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The complaint states that in her letter, she said she chose to end her life because the law "wasn't on her side" and that the man's daughter had the money and power "to destroy" her.
She said the only thing she is guilty of is loving her husband "so much."
At a court hearing on Wednesday, court records show Chapin was given a $10,000 cash bond with several conditions, including no contact with the man, his family or his home.
Chapin is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12.
If convicted, Chapin may be sentenced up to 60 years in prison.