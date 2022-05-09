New DOJ dashboard allows public to see police use-of-force, arrest-related death data

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites can now easily see use-of-force and arrest-related death (UFAD) data with a new Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) dashboard.
The data presented by the dashboard is collected by the DOJ from law enforcement agencies from around the state.
Currently, the dashboard indicates that 96% of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reporting. 21 agencies are out of statutory compliance, which means they haven't reported any incidents since the UFAD program began January 1, 2021, when reporting became mandatory.
Reports will be visible on the dashboard when an officer utilizes force that results in the death or great bodily harm of a person, an officer fires their gun in the direction of a person, or if a person dies while being detained or arrested.
"The release of this data marks the first time that our state government has made comprehensive, statewide use-of-force data available to the public. This information will allow for a more comprehensive, evidence-based understanding of use-of-force incidents in Wisconsin,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.
Kaul said that hope is to use this data to enhance public safety and make Wisconsin's justice system more equitable.
As of Monday, the dashboard showed there were a total of 50 reportable incidents last year, including 17 use of force injury reports, 13 use of force death reports, 11 arrest-related death reports, and 9 firearm discharge reports. Half of the incidents began with officers responding to calls for unlawful or suspicious activity.
The dashboard is available on the DOJ website and is embedded below. There are also other dashboards that provide crime data about clearances, firearm involvement, drug activity, victims and offenders and more.