New Gableman expenses released; Vos argues outside legal fees don't count toward budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly officials have released new payroll and expense records tied to Michael Gableman's ongoing review on the 2020 election.
The new records underscore how much the public is paying for Gableman to hire lawyers to fight lawsuits challenging Gableman's authority to question city and state election officials in private and seeking to force him to release more records tied to the review.
Accounting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found, going back to September, Gableman has billed taxpayers nearly $900,000 -- more than $200,000 over the $676,000 budget Assembly Speaker Robin Vos established for Gableman last fall.
A review of billing records obtained by 27 News in an open records request found in a three-month span, between February and April, Gableman's office charged the state than $247,500 to cover legal fees from four different firms: Jim Bopp, Michael Dean, Earth & Water Law, and Kevin Scott.
Vos, through his spokeswoman, maintained the fees should not count toward the investigation's budget.
"The suits concern the statutory power of the Assembly and are not necessarily the responsibility of the [Gableman's Office of Special Counsel]," Vos said in a statement. "We had no idea the magnitude of obstruction through litigation by the Democrats when the budget was established for the investigation."
Gableman is currently in a legal fight with the Wisconsin Department of Justice in which Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is arguing Gableman does not have the right to force testimony from city and state election officials.
Liberal Washington, D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed three lawsuits seeking to force Gableman to release more records tied to the election review.
Each of the cases remain open so taxpayers will be charged more in the weeks to come as Gableman's legal bills continue to mount.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers disputed the idea of counting Gableman's legal fees as separate from the cost of his election review.
"We always count every penny that goes, involved in the project," Evers said. "If that's the case, [Vos] could've contracted the whole thing out, Gableman included, and say he spent nothing. Of course he spent. He spent about a million dollars that, clearly, could be used for more productive things."
Gableman's review has largely mirrored election reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance.
However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Gableman office still open, forced to pay back travel money
An email sent April 7 by Gableman's assistant, Zak Niemierowicz, indicated Gableman's staff was under the impression Vos was planning to close down their office by the end of the month.
The email lists office furniture still needing to be picked up. That same week, Gableman made a public appeal on former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon's podcast asking people to call Vos and ask him to keep the investigation open.
The email continued a theme of Gableman submissions containing misspelled words; the April 7 note even misspelled Vos's name.
27 News went to Gableman's rented office in Brookfield on the day when Gableman had said the office would be shutting down. Instead, Vos has opted to keep the office open with Gableman now shedding staff; the only paid staff are Gableman, whose salary was halved from $11,000 to $5,500 per month, and Niemierowicz, whose salary went up from $4,000 to $4,500 per month.
Payroll records showed Gableman's April salary was docked by $234. Vos had previously said the Assembly would claw back money for which Gableman billed the state for a political trip he made last December to Chippewa Falls, where he spoke to the county Republican chapter and called for Republican state Senator Kathy Bernier, who's been critical of Gableman, to resign.
Angela Joyce, the communications director for the speaker's office, told 27 News in an email Wednesday Gableman's Brookfield office remains open. While Gableman had previously expressed interest in buying some of the office equipment he billed to the state, Joyce said that hadn't happened yet.
Gableman is leasing out some of his office space to a pair of law firms that have filed lawsuits seeking to block the 2020 election from being certified and then challenging whether the state's five largest cities broke the law by accepting private grant dollars or installing drop boxes for absentee ballots.
A Dane County judge ruled Wednesday the City of Madison acted legally when it accepted more than $1 million in 2020 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.