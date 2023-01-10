Postal worker killed, suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The first of three suspects in the death of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross made an appearance in court Tuesday.
Cameras were not allowed inside the court, but our Milwaukee affiliate reports Charles Ducksworth, Jr. said "Hi" to his family as he walked into the room.
A criminal complaint says Ducksworth and accomplice Kevin McCaa were shipping drugs from California to addresses near their homes in Milwaukee. Cross marked one of those packages as "undeliverable" which prompted the pair to follow and kill him.
A three-week investigation and manhunt helped in the arrest of Ducksworth, McCaa, and a woman who police say helped them.
The trial is expected to last 5 weeks. McCaa's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th.