Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility a half mile or less in dense fog with
temperatures below freezing. Freezing fog leaves a thin film of
ice on roadways.

* WHERE...Dodge, Washington, Dane and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Postal worker killed, suspect appears in court

  • Updated
  • 0
Postal worker shot to death while delivering mail in Milwaukee

Police secure the scene where a mail carrier was shot to death Friday evening in Milwaukee.

 WDJT

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The first of three suspects in the death of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross made an appearance in court Tuesday.

Cameras were not allowed inside the court, but our Milwaukee affiliate reports Charles Ducksworth, Jr. said "Hi" to his family as he walked into the room.

A criminal complaint says Ducksworth and accomplice Kevin McCaa were shipping drugs from California to addresses near their homes in Milwaukee. Cross marked one of those packages as "undeliverable" which prompted the pair to follow and kill him.

A three-week investigation and manhunt helped in the arrest of Ducksworth, McCaa, and a woman who police say helped them.

The trial is expected to last 5 weeks. McCaa's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th.

