Prosecutor says former Badger Randle El 'brutally executed' two women as trial begins

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The trial of former Badger football player Marcus Randle El began Tuesday with a prosecutor saying Randle El's suspicions surrounding his drug dealing led to him killing two women.

Randle El, 36, played wide receiver for Wisconsin more than a decade ago. He is the brother of former NFL standout Antwaan Randle El.

At the time of the killings of Sierra Winchester and Brittany McAdory on Feb. 10, 2020, Assistant Rock County District Attorney Gerald Urbik said Randle El was a drug dealer and involved romantically with Winchester.

During his opening statement, Urbik said Randle El wrongly suspected Winchester of being a police informant. Urbik said another woman's attempt to assure Randle El that Winchester wasn't an informant apparently backfired.

"Unfortunately, I think it had the unintended effect in his own twisted mind, that Sierra was a snitch," Urbik said.

Urbick said Winchester was in the driver's seat of McAdory's Jeep with Randle El in the back seat when Randle El shot Winchester. Urbick told jurors even though McAdory was uninvolved with any drug dispute, her mere presence was enough to make her another victim.

"I think at that point in time, the defendant concluded he could not leave any witnesses so he took care of her too," Urbik said.

Urbick said McAdory tried to run away, but Randle El followed her and fatally shot her.

Urbik characterized the victims as being "brutally executed."

Taxi cab driver Michelle Edwards-Horton testified she came upon Winchester in the road near a Janesville gas station.

"I proceeded to her: 'Babe, are you okay? Are you all right? What happened?" Edwards-Horton testified she asked Winchester, who was unable to respond.

After her testimony, Edwards-Horton broke down sobbing in a courthouse hallway and was assisted by court personnel.

Urbik said Randle El made a get away to Illinois in McAdory's Jeep but ran out of gas. He said Randle El left blood on a container in a plow-truck driver's vehicle when the driver took him to a gas station. Urbik said a gas station worker also saw blood on Randle El as Randle El "begged" for money to pay for gas to continue his escape.

Randle El's attorney Craig Powell said posts to social media quickly began accusing Randle El of the homicides. Powell said Randle was in Chicago and could have evaded the law but instead surrendered to authorities to "clear his name."

Powell said some trial witnesses close to the victims are biased against Randle El. He also asked jurors to refrain from rushing to judgment.

The postponement of criminal trials in Rock County during months of the pandemic delayed Randle El's trial. And when the trial was scheduled last year, Randle El contracted COVID-19, which pushed the trial to 2023.

Urbick said another former Badger football player will testify during the trial. Urbick told jurors that former player was also suspected by Randle El of trying to cheat him or interfere with Randle El's drug dealing.