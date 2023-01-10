Push for bail reform in legislature would make it harder for violent offenders to get bail

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Legislature held a public hearing on a bail reform bill that would make it harder for violent offenders to get out of jail on bond.
State Representative Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield) introduced a bill to change the state's constitution in 2021.
This bill would affect people accused of a violent crime and require judges and court commissioners to consider previous violent crime convictions, the probability the accused will flee and the need to protect the community.
She said she introduced this bill because of a past case.
"There was a gentleman who molested his grandchildren," she said. "I was a little frustrated he was out in his backyard at his bonfire. At a meeting with Assistant District Attorney Michael Thurston, he said that they have no reason to hold him because he's not a flight risk. He's a pillar of the community and he was entitled to bond and at that point in time. We decided we needed to fix that problem."
She said the reform would make the state's communities safer, calling it a "common sense change" to the state's constitution.
Gov. Evers agrees that bail laws need to be looked at.
"I do believe that bail needs to be addressed and especially considering the violent nature of somebody's previous offenses, that makes sense to me," said Governor Tony Evers.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne tells 27 News, "I do not have a problem with a court or commissioner having more information to consider when deciding bail and conditions."
In Tuesday's joint session with the Assembly Committee on Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, several state senators and representatives took part in a public hearing on this amendment and expressed their concerns.
Senator Lena Taylor (D - Milwaukee) said the "issue at hand" is that a judge has an ability to say someone's not eligible for bail. If a person can't pay bail, they'd stay in custody until their trial, no matter their risk to the community.
Senator Chris Larson (D - Milwaukee) added to this, saying he wants the system to be able to hold a "risk to the community" in pretrial detention, "regardless of the amount of money they have."
UW Madison Law Professor Cecelia Klingele weighed in on this proposed amendment.
"Instead of just using money to incentivize court appearances, it would be a way of accounting for the seriousness of an offense," said Klingele.
But some organizations don't see this bail reform amendment as a positive step in Wisconsin.
"Imposing this on the cash bail system is not a good idea," said Kate Olson, Lead Organizer with ESTHER, a social justice organization.
She said this amendment would force the accused to remain in jail just because they're indigent.
"The cash bail system really is a classist system that locks up people if they can't afford bail," said Olson.
Klingele said backed up this claim.
"People who don't have money and can't afford to post bond end up not being able to be released. So, it has really disparate effects depending on your financial resources," said Klingele.
Darrell Brooks the man convicted in the Christmas parade tragedy pushed bail reform back into the spotlight.
"He's an example for bail reform. He has several convictions for domestic abuse," Duchow said. "A week earlier from the Christmas parade, he ran over the mother of his child and was given $1,000 bail. So, I certainly think running someone over with a car is a violent offense and looking at his past criminal history. There was a good proponent to say he was going to re-offend again."
If this bill passes both chambers on the floor, it would automatically be on the state's ballot in the April elections.
This amendment was passed with bipartisan support in the last session.