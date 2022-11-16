Reaction to Eric Mehring's 18-year prison sentence in triple fatal crash; journal entry gives insight into Mehring's mind days after crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man who was convicted in the crash that killed three high school students was sentenced Wednesday.
It was a long, emotional day in court. Family members of the three teens killed and the defendant Eric Mehring addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.
Last October, Mehring was driving drunk when he rear-ended a sedan, killing Simon Bilessi, Evan Katochwill, and Jack Miller.
Court records show Mehring was driving 160 miles an hour at the time of that crash.
In July, Mehring pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Mehring didn't show emotion as family members of the three teens killed, tearfully described life without their loved ones.
Simon Bilessi's aunt, Aline Ndoyi, was the first person to speak "No parent should have to go through this. What did I do to my child? Did I bring him to Wisconsin to die?" she cried.
Lori Reesor, Jack Miller's mother also spoke, "We had no idea on the day that he [Jack Miller] was declared cancer-free that we would lose Jack before his time, but not to leukemia, to the reckless, senseless decisions that Eric Mehring made 17 months later. There is no part of our lives that this tragedy has not impacted."
After the heartbreaking testimony, Mehring addressed Judge Ellen Berz and said, "My choices and my actions are entirely my own responsibility. For some reason, I was spared that night. I've prayed countless times that the three young men would have been spared, instead of myself."
Judge Berz later sentenced Mehring to 18 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision.
Both family members and Mehring's attorney reacted to the sentence.
Sara Miller, Jack Miller's sister said, "There's no right way for this all to end and so that's hard to kind of watch it unfold. I wasn't expecting 18 years total. I think I was expecting a little bit more than that. So, that was hard to hear. But I'm glad that it's over. And I think that's the biggest part of all this is we can kind of start to work on the next steps."
Chris Van Wagner, attorney for Eric Mehring said, "I think the judge was very, very sensitive and very compassionate. She took all of the grief into consideration. I know my client wants them to heal. That's what he wants."
27 News also obtained a copy of a journal entry Mehring wrote days after the fatal crash and more than 27 letters from Eric Mehring's family members and friends submitted to Judge Berz ahead of Wednesday's sentencing.
They cite Mehring's failing marriage and eventual divorce from his high school sweetheart and the deaths of several family members as reasons for Mehring's decisions on Saturday, October 2, 2021. In an October 19th journal entry, Mehring wrote, "This is nothing short of a horrific tragedy. I don’t know how or if I’ll ever be able to forgive myself for taking the lives of those three young men."