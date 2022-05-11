Same-sex marriage advocates concerned their rights are in jeopardy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, which is rooted in the 14th Amendment.
That same amendment helped legalize same-sex marriage.
Now, LGBTQ advocates wonder if that right is in jeopardy.
Steve Starkey, executive director of Outreach LGBTQ+ said, "Roe vs. Wade, if that is, is overturned, it's also gonna affect the LGBTQ community."
Starkey sees those potential impacts every day. He said his organization is closely watching how Roe versus Wade will be decided.
"LGBTQ people also get pregnant, need abortions need reproductive rights," said Starkey.
But Starkey is also worried about the implications for same-sex marriage
"It is concerning to our community, both Roe vs. Wade and other laws that could be abolished because of it," said Starkey.
Abortion rights and same-sex marriage rights are rooted in the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.
UW-Madison law professor David Schwartz said, "This is a guarantee of fundamental rights to individuals and a guarantee against discrimination, unfair discrimination. There's a fundamental right to marry and that same-sex couples have that right. There's also some anti-discrimination, equal protection language in there as well, that it is unlawful discrimination to deny same-sex couples the right to marry."
What's concerning to advocates for same-sex marriage is how the makeup of the Supreme Court has shifted in the seven years since same-sex marriage was legalized.
In 2015, five of the nine justices voted to allow same-sex couples to marry. Of note is dissenter Chief Justice John Roberts.
Voting for legalization were Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan.
Dissenting were Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Antonin Scalia, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito.
Now, Chief Justice Roberts' opinion regarding Roe vs. Wade is unclear. But five other justices are poised to strike down abortion rights, according to the leaked draft majority opinion. Those justices are Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
"If the majority on the court takes this more restrictive view, then we have to look to what the rights picture was 100 or 200 years ago, then I think there's cause for concern about whether the right to same-sex marriage might be under threat in a future case," said Schwartz.
"If you live in one state, where gay marriage is legal, and then you have to move to another state where it's not it. There's all kinds of problems," said Starkey.
Wanting to keep same-sex marriage rights, advocates anxiously wait.
In the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito stated the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade would only apply to abortion.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its final decision on the case in June or early July.