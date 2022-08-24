State Senate committee meets for hearing to improve cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) - The Human Services, Children and Families Committee held an informational hearing Wednesday for "Jaycee's Law."
The law aims to provide additional funding to pediatric cancer research by creating a tax credit. It is named after Jaycee Rose Sunshine Vallier, an 8-year-old from the Fox Valley who died after battling brain cancer.
Jaycee's family members made an appearance at the hearing. They said this proposal would alleviate the burden families face when dealing with pediatric cancer.
"I pray that you will never experience this life," Jaycee's father Curtis said. "But at the same time, realize that our children are the most precious asset in creation and deserve our attention, your attention".
Jaycee's family says they are still heartbroken by their loss. They hope to prevent other families from experiencing the same by improving pediatric cancer research.
"I hope you take into consideration all of our change requests, because the kids truly do deserve more," Jaycee's sister Miley said.