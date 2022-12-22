'We are fiercely determined to win': UW Health nurses to file appeal to overturn 'incorrect' decision

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health nurses are filing an appeal after an employment commission reported UW Health can't recognize a nurses' union under state law.

Spokespersons for UW Health nurses will file an appeal to the decision on Thursday to overturn the "incorrect" decision by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC). The decision stated University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority is not an "employer" under state law.

However, the nurses state the Wisconsin attorney general and employment law experts say UW Health "clearly meets" the definition of "employer."

The nurses said they are "fiercely determined" to win full collective bargaining, which is why they are appealing WERC's decision.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the hospital system already petitioned the state Supreme Court on Dec. 9 to provide "definitive clarity" on whether it is able to voluntarily recognize a union. She said if the court accepts WERC's position, the nurses will need to address both the court's decision and WERC's.

Kumlien said UW Health and Service Employees International Union both want to answer these questions as soon as possible.