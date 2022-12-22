 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'We are fiercely determined to win': UW Health nurses to file appeal to overturn 'incorrect' decision

  • Updated
  • 0
UW Health sign

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health nurses are filing an appeal after an employment commission reported UW Health can't recognize a nurses' union under state law.

Spokespersons for UW Health nurses will file an appeal to the decision on Thursday to overturn the "incorrect" decision by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC). The decision stated University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority is not an "employer" under state law.

However, the nurses state the Wisconsin attorney general and employment law experts say UW Health "clearly meets" the definition of "employer."

The nurses said they are "fiercely determined" to win full collective bargaining, which is why they are appealing WERC's decision.

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said the hospital system already petitioned the state Supreme Court on Dec. 9 to provide "definitive clarity" on whether it is able to voluntarily recognize a union. She said if the court accepts WERC's position, the nurses will need to address both the court's decision and WERC's.

Kumlien said UW Health and Service Employees International Union both want to answer these questions as soon as possible.

Tags

Recommended for you