Weathersealed owner enters plea in criminal case, awaits multiple other cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of the beleaguered company Weathersealed made his initial appearance in a Dane county court on Friday for a criminal charge. Tyler Hansen entered a not-guilty plea.

Both Tyler and his wife Jennifer Hansen are accused of stealing from their customers.

One of Hansen's alleged victims said she was defrauded out of a large deposit and is still waiting for justice.

"Yes, your honor" were the only words Tyler Hansen uttered during his Friday arraignment on a felony criminal charge for theft by contractor, doing business as Weathersealed.

While Hansen appeared in court, another of his alleged victims is waiting for him to fulfill his contract.

"Definitely nervous. I was honestly surprised he showed up to court," Melinda Asher said.

Asher said it's been months since she's seen Tyler Hansen. Asher said she contracted with Hansen, doing business as Windows and Baths Unlimited.

She said she contracted for more than $82,000 for a kitchen, bath, and basement remodel in May of this year, paying a $39,000 deposit. To date, Hansen hasn't done any work.

"I invited him to sit down with my husband, and he refused and ghosted us," Asher said.

Asher has since filed a civil suit against Tyler and his wife Jennifer, saying she now there's a little relief. Her credit card company reversed $6,000 of the massive deposit.

"They said it was fraud and gave us our money back," said Asher.

Melinda is not alone; Robert Abendroth is still waiting for his $2100 deposit.

Hansen promised to refund his money after Abendroth alleged Hansen never started his bathroom remodel.

Abendroth is not the only alleged elderly victim last month.

The Green County District Attorney's Office also filed two felony counts against the Hansens for stealing from a customer. Each of the felony counts has a penalty enhancer because the alleged victim is an elderly person.

Also in the Green County cases, both Tyler and Jennifer Hansen are facing two misdemeanor counts for misleading buyers and failure to furnish lien waivers.

"Honestly, we don't see getting our money back," Asher said. However, she is speaking up to warn others.

She's now paying double what she paid Tyler Hansen to get another contractor to finish the work.

Tyler Hansen's next court appearance is in Green County on November 23.