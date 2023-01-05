Wisconsin circuit court clears way to sell unbaked goods from home; cottage food association victorious in selling baked goods from home also

MADISON (WKOW) A Wisconsin trial court has cleared the way for Wisconsin food producers to sell homemade shelf-stable or unbaked goods.
Plaintiffs, in this case, are savoring this legal victory for now but say the battle isn't over just yet.
"Wisconsin is really the last holdout on cottage food in the whole nation," said Kriss Marion, owner of Circle M Bed and Breakfast.
That was the case until Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda L. Lanford ruled that the government may not prevent people from selling homemade, shelf-stable foods directly to consumers. This ruling means that Wisconsinites may use their home kitchens to support their families with sales of safe foods like fudges, doughnuts, and roasted coffee beans.
Before this ruling, people who sold unbaked goods from their homes risked up to a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail.
"The government had created an unconstitutional distinction between the things that could be sold from home and the things that could not," said Justin Pearson. Sr. Attorney at the Institute for Justice and lead attorney for plaintiffs in this case.
Pearson represented the Wisconsin Cottage Food Association, the plaintiffs in this case. He said the ban on unbaked goods was lifted because it was an equal protection violation; that is people could already sell these unbaked goods as long as they didn't profit from the sales
"The food doesn't somehow become dangerous, just because people are selling it to make ends meet, as opposed to donating it to their church," said Person.
"I'm excited about the ruling," said Libby Beske, owner of Beske Bakes.
Beske bakes from home and says this ruling allows her to expand her menu.
"It'll be nice to have more options for my treat boxes," said Beske.
This is the second attempt by Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to prevent people from selling food from their homes. In 2017, DATCP unsuccessfully tried to ban the sales of baked goods from homes.
Before Judge Lanford lifted the ban on unbaked goods, bakers found themselves in a confusing situation.
"Plenty of people are excited to be able to offer hot cocoa bombs, because it was always a little silly, because we were allowed to use those as cake decoration, but not sell them on their own," said Lanford
"We could have just made a fancy eggs benedict and served it up, but we couldn't then sell a package of cookies to those same customers and that seemed irrational," said Marion.
Kriss Marion, a plaintiff in both cases said DATCP's actions only hurt the wallets of hardworking families.
"We know with inflation rising, if someone can add a baking business as a side hustle. That's, you know, a couple of $1,000 every month that you could add to the family portfolio," said Marion.
This fight isn't over yet-- plaintiffs won't know for another month or so whether or not the state's trade and consumer protection agency is going to appeal this ruling.