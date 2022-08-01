Wisconsin DNR prepares to award more than $6 million for water improvements

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award more than $6 million to local communities.
The DNR's Surface Water Grant Program will help protect and improve surface water in Wisconsin.
Communities will be able to use the grant money for a variety of purposes, including:
- Organizational capacity building
- Educational programs on surface water
- Data collection and ecological assessments
- Lake and river management planning
- Water quality improvement
- Projects that restore habitat
- Aquatic invasive species prevention and control
- Conservation easements and land acquisition
Eligible communities can submit an application for the grant until September 15th.