Wisconsin DNR prepares to award more than $6 million for water improvements

  • Updated
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award more than $6 million to local communities.

The DNR's Surface Water Grant Program will help protect and improve surface water in Wisconsin.

Communities will be able to use the grant money for a variety of purposes, including:

  • Organizational capacity building
  • Educational programs on surface water
  • Data collection and ecological assessments
  • Lake and river management planning
  • Water quality improvement
  • Projects that restore habitat
  • Aquatic invasive species prevention and control
  • Conservation easements and land acquisition

Eligible communities can submit an application for the grant until September 15th.

