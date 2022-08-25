Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers, state Public Defender's Office over delays

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Eight inmates are suing Governor Tony Evers and the state Public Defender's Office.
The inmates say the state has not appointed a public defender, which has caused delays that jeopardize their defense.
Mindy Norton's boyfriend, Dwight Moore of Milwaukee, is among then. Moore was arrested on July 11, but his preliminary hearing wasn't held until August 23 while the Public Defender's Office looked for a lawyer to take the case. It is only supposed to take two weeks to find a lawyer.
Norton told WISN 12 News that her boyfriend's rights were violated.
"He was called in for his preliminary hearing and they cancelled it on him, they adjourned it without even calling him into court, because he didn't have a public defender," Norton said.
The state is responsible for paying for a lawyer for people accused of a crime who cannot afford one. Moore is among thousands of defenders forced to wait to get a lawyer.
Milwaukee attorney John Birdsall said the issue has gotten worse over the years.
"The reason is because the public defender office, which was created to meet our state's constitutional obligations to provide counsel, has been chronically underfunded, and everybody knows it," Birdsall told WISN 12 News.
Lawyers hope this lawsuit will force the state to increase public defender funding impacting an estimated 35,000 defendants like Moore.