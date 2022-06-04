Wisconsin man on suspected gunman's list shares story with 27 News

NEW LISBON (WKOW) -- One of the people on a suspected gunman's list says he got a call from the Department of Justice he couldn't believe.
27 News obtained that list of 13 names and new details surrounding the death of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer, from a high-level source with intimate knowledge of the investigation. The list was found inside the suspect, Douglas Udhe's, vehicle outside Roemer's home.
One of the people on that list, Dan Marcon, talked exclusively with 27 News.
Marcon said he was shocked when Department of Justice (DOJ) officials informed him his name was on the list.
"We found a list with your name on it and I'm like, okay, that doesn't sound good," said Marcon.
"The suspect appears to have had other targets as well, that appears to be related to the judicial system," said Attorney General Josh Kaul said during a news conference Friday.
A high-level law enforcement source tells 27 News former Juneau County Judge John Roemer was also on this list and Friday he was found zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot in his home.
"At this point, we are not aware of any evidence indicating that there is any active danger and other individuals, those who may have other been other targets have been notified of that," said Attorney General Kaul.
"I put all my team on alert, here at my office, or at my shop, run for a county sheriff's seat here locally," said Marcon.
Marcon is running for Chippewa County Sheriff, has worked in the Department of Corrections for 14 years, owns a gun store, and says this isn't the first time he's been targeted.
"I had a death threat last year from a gentleman in Milwaukee on a stance that I stood with Ron Johnson on and it was a legit one. The Milwaukee Sheriff's Department went down and knocked on his door and talked to him and said, you know, good call on that one," said Marcon.
Thirteen names were on the list including Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Right now authorities are working to determine any connections.
Meanwhile, Marcon said he's left looking over his shoulder.
"Is there another person that's coming after me that they don't know about?" Marcon asked.
Marcon said the DOJ has given him few answers and he's now left with worrying questions.
"Who's he affiliated with? Who was he running with?" asked Marcon.
Attorney General Kaul said the other potential targets had been contacted and were safe.
Besides the high-profile politicians, Judge Roemer and Dan Marcon, eight others were on the list. We are protecting the rest of their identities:
Tony Evers (Milwaukee, WI)
Gretchen E. Whitmer (Lansing, MI)
Mitch McConnell (Louisville, KY)
John P. Roemer (New Lisbon, WI)
Daniel Marcon (Lake Hallie, WI)
K.K. (Schofield, WI)
W.W. (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)
D.D. (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)
J.M. (Portage, WI)
D.B. (V) (Reedsburg, WI)
H.S. (Ironwood, MI)
L.W. (Duluth, MN)
S.M (Louisville, KY)