Evers vetoes 28 bills, including ban on vaccine mandates, 'parents bill of rights'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers signed more than a dozen bills into law Friday while rejecting nearly 30 other Republican bills, including measures that should reshape the state's education and unemployment systems.
The 28 bills Evers vetoed included a ban on government agencies from establishing any type of COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Evers also rejected a series of GOP bills that would add work and job search requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. One measure would make people ineligible for benefits if they rejected a job offer or turned down more hours at work.
Another would tie how long someone could receive unemployment pay to the state's current unemployment rate. Department of Workforce Development officials said Thursday the state had recorded a record-high number of people currently employed amid a record-low unemployment rate.
Evers also vetoed what Republicans branded as a 'parents bill of rights.' It would ban schools and other agencies from interfering with what a parent deemed to be their child's religion, name and pronouns. Parents could also opt their kids out of lessons with which they disagreed.
"Unfortunately, this is another bill is another in a string of legislation aimed not at supporting our parents, our kids and our schools," Evers wrote in his veto message, "but at dividing our schools."
National Republican groups seized on the veto as the question of how issues like race and LGBTQ issues are taught in the classroom have mobilized voters in school board races across the country.
"Governor Tony Evers just vetoed a bill that would have created a Parental Bill of Rights in Wisconsin public schools," Maddie Anderson, regional press secretary for the Republican Governors Association, said in a statement. "Apparently, he learned nothing from [former Virginia Governor] Terry McAuliffe's loss in a state that Biden won by 10 points."
A GOP bill removing income limits for private school vouchers also met Evers's veto pen. Evers cited fiscal estimates that such a change could raise property taxes statewide by a total of more than $500 million as the state covered additional private school tuitions.
Regarding higher education, Evers vetoed a bill that would restrict how UW System universities and technical colleges could teach about race. The bill outlawed any lessons that stated any groups were responsible for the actions of their ancestors.
Republicans also sought to expand the ability for people to file elections complaints, including granting the ability to directly sue elections officials without first filing a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Evers vetoed that bill as well, the latest in a string of clashes over election policy.
Evers also vetoed a bill that would extend legal liability to manufacturers of guns and ammunition.
Evers signed a total of 15 bills into law, including legislation defining and enacting penalties for impersonating police officers and utility workers. Evers also approved bills modifying the state's campaign finance and lobbying laws.