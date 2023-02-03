Letter calls for Little John's Chef Heide to resign days after suspending operations

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A local chef is responding to controversy surrounding his business operations.

Dave Heide's business, Little John's, suspended operations in January and laid off over half of its staff.

"We were working out of a kitchen that wasn't even big enough to begin with. We had another kitchen all lined up, but that fell through," Heide said.

The business served close to 16,000 meals a week to underserved people in the Madison community. Shortly before suspending operations, that number dwindled to nearly 3,000.

Now, an anonymous letter is threatening to take action against Heide, who founded the kitchen.

Heide said just days after suspending operations at his restaurant, Little John's, he received a shocking anonymous letter calling for his resignation. The letter said in part, "while David may be a qualified chef, he has seen three of his restaurants close and is not able to effectively manage Little John's."

Heide countered this, saying that while he's not perfect, he's only closed one restaurant.

"I haven't had three restaurants close. We only closed one because of the pandemic, that was Charlie's," Heide said. "We did close Liliana's, but that's because I rebranded and renamed it after my kiddo, who now goes by Ollie. I will be the first to admit, I'm not perfect, and I don't run everything perfect, and I could always improve."

The letter is dated January 28 and signed "concerned supporters," who threatened to stop making donations unless Heide is replaced.

"If there is someone who wants to step up and do all of the work and do it for free, and putting the time and the energy and do all the work — I welcome someone to do it," Heide said.

The restaurant business is close to Heide's heart, naming each of his three restaurants after his kids — which he says is why the letter is so disheartening.

"It's sad, right? It's hard when all that we want to do is help," Heide said.

Heide still has Ollie's Madison and his catering business and was digging deep into his pockets to keep Little John's afloat.

"Personally, we took out a $100,000 note against our home and that went right to Little John's," Heide said.

The letter calls Little John's sudden closing "inexcusable" and blamed Heide.

Heide says he's not shirking from the effect the closure had on the community and those who worked there.

"We know we hurt people with our decisions and like, I 100% take full blame and accountability," he said. "We know we impact a lot of people who depend on our food, but especially like our staff who've been with us and believe in our mission and care about us — to have to let so many of them go was really hard."

Moving forward Dave has these words for the community.

"We're not done. We're gonna take this time and we're gonna learn from all the things," Heide said.

27 News contacted all of the board members from Little John's, and member Nissa Judd responded with a statement of support:

"I saw the letter from the concerned donors. As a major supporter of multiple charities, including Little John's, I understand the concerns. However, as a board member, I also know all of the details and that makes me comfortable to continue supporting Little John's, including Chef Dave."