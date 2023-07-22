 Skip to main content
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million after no big winners in Friday’s drawing

Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets are seen in San Gabriel, California, on July 19. The next Mega Millions drawing on July 25 will feature an estimated $820 million jackpot.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Days after a Powerball ticket won just north of a billion dollars, the Mega Millions lottery closes in on a similar grand prize after no tickets won the jackpot in Friday’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were 29-40-47-50-57 and the Mega Ball was 25.

Eight tickets matched the first five numbers, each claiming a $1 million prize, according to Mega Millions. The tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and New Jersey.

The next drawing on Tuesday will feature an estimated $820 million jackpot, the lottery said, with a lump-sum cash option available of $422 million for a winning ticket.

This marks the fifth-largest Mega Millions lottery run in its history, with the jackpot exceeding $1 billion on four previous occasions – most recently, a $1.348 billion ticket was sold in Maine in January. A record $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in South Carolina in 2018.

The odds of claiming the big prize are certainly long – around 1 in 302.5 million. But residents in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands can give it another chance before Tuesday’s drawing at 11 p.m. ET.

