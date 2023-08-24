'You may not really know fantasy football': How to prepare for the fantasy football season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The NFL season is a few weeks away, which means fantasy football is back in full swing.
27 News sat down with Peter Schoenke, president of the Madison-based fantasy sports news company RotoWire, to talk about the pastime.
He said more than 62 million people in the U.S. and Canada play fantasy every year -- and that number is continuing to grow. The game is especially big here in Wisconsin.
"Wisconsin and Minnesota are usually the two leading states whenever you do a survey of who's searching on the internet, who's playing in the leagues," Schoenke said.
And when it comes to preparing for your fantasy football draft, Schoenke has some advice.
"I think the biggest thing you got to do is read the rules. You say, you know, football, you may not really know fantasy football," Schoenke said.
Watch the full interview with Schoenke above.