Johnsonville named Summerfest's newest sponsor

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -Summerfest is still more than 130 days away, but you'll notice a big change this year.
Johnsonville has been announced as the newest sponsor of the event. The Sheboygan Falls-based company will take over the space on the festival grounds previously occupied by rival sausage company Klements. This comes after Summerfest sued Klements in December over unpaid sponsorship money - which records show has been recently dismissed.
The Johnsonville owners tell our Milwaukee affiliate they've been waiting to be tapped as a sponsor for 35 years.
"We are a family business," owner Shelly Stayer said. "We're in our fourth generation, and now we're back home, right. The largest music festival in the world. And we're a part of it. So, it's the American dream."
Summerfest's opening day is June 22.