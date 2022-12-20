Amid harsh flu season, pharmacies deal with shortages of Tamiflu, other treatments

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- During a flu season that has hit earlier and harder than most in recent years, one of the most commonly-prescribed treatments is in short supply.
At Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, owner Thad Schumacher said he'd just received a decent amount of the generic version of Tamiflu he stocks. However, he added getting the antiviral treatment consistently had been "hit or miss."
"Right now, we have sufficient supply," Schumacher said. "It's hard to say if the next time we need to order, if there will be any to order."
Schumacher is far from alone. He said the pharmacy has been hearing from doctors before they write prescriptions, as health care providers need to make sure there's enough supply to fill a patient's prescription.
Schumacher said those calls are for other treatments beyond Tamiflu.
"We've actually had providers calling the pharmacy to ask what supply of antibiotics we have," Schumacher said. "So they can choose therapy based on what's available at the pharmacy."
Dr. David Ottenbaker, SSM Health's V.P. of Primary Care Services, said doctors there were being more selective in writing Tamiflu prescriptions. Ottenbaker said he expected the shortage to continue for the remainder of the flu season, which typically doesn't peak until late February and into March.
"We want to make sure that Tamiflu is given to the high risk group," Ottenbaker said. "That, again, typically tends to be the elderly, people who have chronic disease, women who are pregnant and or postpartum, and are very young children."
Ottenbaker said he was hopeful the early start to flu season would mean cases begin to fall earlier too. But with no guarantees, he advised people to get the flu shot if they hadn't already, and to avoid large gatherings if they were feeling any symptoms.
Doctors would also keep monitoring which pharmacies were able to keep Tamiflu in stock.
"We are keeping abreast of that so that the people who need to get the Tamiflu we can find that and give that to them appropriately," he said.
Several treatments in short supply
Schumacher said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was occasionally difficult to keep a steady supply of Tamiflu. Still, he noted this year was different because of how much more often the pharmacy was fielding calls from doctors and other pharmacies trying to find the medicine.
"It tended to be something that you could easily run out of," Schumacher said. "But not to the extent now, where you have pharmacies calling one another, asking if you have the product so that they can send people to you"
Beyond Tamiflu, Schumacher said it was also a challenge to keep commonly-prescribed antibiotics in stock, especially those often prescribed for children, such as amoxicillin.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, the drug companies that make amoxicillin cite either increased demand for the treatment or 'other' when describing why there's a shortage.
Schumacher said it was also difficult to keep over-the-counter treatments on the shelf, including children's acetaminophen and Tylenol pain relief. The nation's biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, are now placing limits on how many kids pain relief products customers can buy at once.
"I know everyone has a heightened awareness in the pharmacy community to try to keep these items at the ready," Schumacher said.