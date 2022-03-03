Ask a Doctor: Adjusting to life without a face mask

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mask mandate in Dane County is no longer in effect, but some people and places may still require those face coverings.
Dr. Joe McBride from UW Health joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk more about some of the topics surrounding this.
"There are going to be places where you are required to wear a mask, regardless of your immune status," said Dr. McBride. "Doctor offices, hospitals. This shouldn't be a big surprise because we've got a lot of sick people moving through those areas."
Children younger than five are still not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and doctors say this is a concern because that is also the age group that is most difficult to keep masks on effectively.
"If we're talking about our zero to age four children, of course a two-year-old is going to have a harder time wearing a well-fitting mask compared to a teenager or an adult," said Dr. McBride.
Because masks have been an integral part of children's lives for the last two years, doctors say there may be some confusion when those face coverings no longer need to be worn.
"Think of it like the weather," said Dr. McBride. "Some days the weather is nice and you don't need to wear a coat. Other days the weather is bad. This can change with some predictability. Right now, numbers are looking good; we're optimistic we're going to have a great spring. But the weather might change, our numbers might change. Parents need to be adaptable and try to anticipate that there might be changes to these recommendations moving forward."