Ask a Doctor: Fourth of July firework safety

MADISON (WKOW) — Fourth of July weekend is upon us and celebrations often include fireworks! While they can make the holiday sparkle, the displays can also lead to burns and serious injuries, especially in children.
Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel with UW Health Kids joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Thursday morning to talk more about ways to stay safe.
"We see quite a few injuries each year nationwide," said Dr. Kuehnel. "About 3,000 in emergency departments. More locally in Wisconsin, about 100 each year with 25% of those being in kids."
When it comes to injuries, doctors say they see all different kinds.
"Unfortunately, due to the inherent nature of fire works, we can see injuries that are pretty severe burns," said Dr. Kuehnel. "The most common injury we see is from sparklers, which can burn it close to 2,000 degrees. Outside of burns, we see injuries to the eyes from projectiles, or more severe injuries to hands or fingers if they are holding on to a firework when it goes off."
There are also alternatives to shooting off fireworks at home.
"If you're able to go to a firework show, leave it to the professionals," said Dr. Kuehnel. For younger kids, consider alternatives to those sparklers such as glow sticks."