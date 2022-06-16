Ask a Doctor: Next Steps for COVID Vaccine in Young Kids

MADISON (WKOW) — Some of America's youngest may soon be protected against COVID-19 after an FDA advisory panel gave a thumbs-up on Moderna and Pfizer's shots for kids between six months and five years old.
"They've spent a lot of time in order to find out that these vaccines are safe, you know, looking at side effects, looking at toxicities, and then efficacious. Does it work? Does it promote an immune response? Are people getting what they anticipate from it," said Dr. Joe McBride, UW Health.
There are a few more hurdles to jump before our little ones can get those shots into arms, though.
"After the FDA panel recommends it, it goes to the CDC panel for vaccines and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices," said Dr. McBride. "These are the people that recommend it and provide information to the public and physicians on how to dose the vaccine."
If you're a parent, you know. This has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. But doctors say hold tight; the finish line is close.
"Once the CDC makes their final recommendations, going to the CDC website, talking to the various pediatric professionals, like your primary care physicians. That will have really great resources for families to look at who've been really waiting a long time provide protection for their youngest children," says Dr. McBride.
According to the White House, if those vaccines are signed off on by the FDA and CDC, shots could start as early as next week. Moderna says it also has plans to start testing COVID vaccines for babies three to six months in September.