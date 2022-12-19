Blood supply reaches critical low this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) - Blood providers are preparing for a significant dip in donations this holiday season.
There's usually a shortage of donations during the weeks of Christmas and the New Year. However, the demand for blood remains unchanged over the holidays, leading to an annual shortage of blood this time of year.
"We lose about 20 to 25 percent of our donations during these critical holiday periods," Vice President of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife Amanda Hess said. "So, we're really trying to get ahead of that situation and see if we can't improve that outlook and see if we can't get more donors to come in."
Officials with ImpactLife - which provides blood products to hospitals across the Midwest - also say the recent rise of respiratory illnesses has increased donor cancellations, making the shortage even worse. On top of this, fewer people are donating for the first time.
"Most of the time, after someone tries it for the first time they tell me 'Wow, that was a lot easier than I thought,'" Hess said. "So, we are trying to appeal to first time donors,"
Officials say people are sometimes concerned their own health problems may prevent them from donating, but they want people to know there is always an opportunity to donate. It takes about an hour to donate blood, and you're on the donor bed for less than 10 minutes.