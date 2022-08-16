Cancer patient celebrates surviving five years after her diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) -- A cancer patient is celebrating surviving five years after her cancer diagnosis.
Sarah Smith was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in April 2017. A physician in Wausau told her she wouldn't have much time left.
However, after being urged by her husband and sister, Smith got a second opinion at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. There, Doctor Kari Braun Wisinski broke down her diagnosis and offered several treatment options.
"The way that Dr. Wisinski described the cancer to us just made more sense," Smith said. "So, it was just, we had great connection with her right away."
Thanks to her second opinion and the success of her treatments in Madison, Smith has been able to enjoy time with her family. Smith also happily participates in clinical trials in order to help further breast cancer research.