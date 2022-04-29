Cases of acute hepatitis in children are up, and doctors are trying to figure out why

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin health officials are investigating four cases of "acute hepatitis of unknown etiology" in children in the state. One of those children died and another had to get a liver transplant. The Department of Health Services has not released the children's ages or said where in the state they live.
The cases of hepatitis aren't contained to just the Badger State. The CDC is asking doctors across the country to report cases of hepatitis in young children after nine cases were identified in Alabama, and the WHO has recorded at least 169 cases in 12 countries.
This caught UW Health pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Greg DeMuri's attention because doctors don't know what's causing the hepatitis.
"It's very concerning, particularly overseas where they had in the UK over 110 cases over a relatively short period of time," he said.
But he said because there have been fewer cases in the US, doctors need more information before they know what's really going on.
"Is this just a statistical anomaly where we've had an increase in cases, or does it really represent some change?" he said. "We need to see if this is all the same thing, or is it just many different things presenting at about the same time?"
A lot of things can cause hepatitis, which is when the liver is inflamed. Causes can include alcohol use, exposure to toxins, medications, bacteria and viruses. DHS said the most common causes of viral hepatitis in the United States are the hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses.
However, DeMuri said the lettered hepatitis viruses aren't behind the recent cases.
"Those are easy to check for," he said. "There's simple blood tests that can be done to detect those infections. "When it goes beyond that, that workup gets a little bit more complicated, but there are many other tests that we can do to see if it falls into a pattern of any other viruses."
One virus doctors are looking into right now is adenovirus. It's a respiratory virus that can also sometimes affect the liver and gastrointestinal tract. Adenovirus has been linked to some but not all of the cases in the UK.
DeMuri said doctors will have to be meticulous as they work to figure out what's causing these cases.
"The key is to do a very good thorough workup of the hepatitis," he said. "That means a battery of tests to include or exclude certain viruses."
Even though doctors aren't completely sure why there's been an uptick in acute hepatitis cases, DeMuri said there's no reason for parents to worry excessively.
"This is something that is probably going to be fairly rare," he said. "It's a good thing to be aware of and to track, but I wouldn't panic."
However, he said if a child has stomach pain, nausea, vomiting or yellowness of their eyes or skin, they should see a doctor immediately because those are common symptoms of hepatitis.
DeMuri said the best way for parents to keep their kids healthy is to have them wash their hands well, particularly after using the bathroom, and make sure they're vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B.