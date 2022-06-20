CDC approves Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of babies and toddlers will now have some protection against the coronavirus.
The CDC has cleared the way for COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months to 5 years old.
"They were going to be spending time in classrooms and close contact with lots of other people," said Anne Rodriguez.
Anne Rodriguez was thrilled to learn the CDC approved the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under, especially because her twin sons participated in the Moderna pediatric clinical trial.
"My sons understood that they would be helping to get a shot ready so that less people could get sick," said Rodriguez.
Frank Hopper's two-year-old son also participated in the Moderna vaccine trial. All of his older kids are vaccinated too, because his family deals with some serious health issues.
"I have cystic fibrosis and my wife is diabetic. We have a lot of pre-existing conditions that make getting COVID more complicated," said Hopper.
More than six million doses have already been given to children worldwide so doctors are confident both Moderna and Pfizer's kid's vaccines are safe.
"They're both effective at preventing what we need them to protect against, which is hospitalization, severe disease, and death," said Dr. Jim Conway, UW Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician.
In the past two years, the CDC reported just over two and a half million kids, under five, have been infected with COVID-19.
March 2020 - June 2022, the CDC reported:
< 1 year 578,168
1-4 years 1,945,389
With so many kids already infected with COVID. Dr. Conway says these vaccines will help boost their existing immunity.
"These kids then not only get protection against severe disease, including a lot of these newer variants that are coming around," said Dr. Conway.
"We're just worried about the kids now that they're socializing more," said Hopper.
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and summer playdates increasing, parents say the possible vaccine side effects --a mild fever and injection-site achiness-- are worth the peace of mind.
"My boys are better protected, those around us are better protected," said Rodriguez.
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin DHS said those pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived Monday and will continue arriving at various clinics across the state throughout the week.