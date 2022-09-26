CDC easing masking at some nursing homes and hospitals despite high transmission rate of COVID-19 nationwide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CDC takes a step back on more pandemic requirements, but some local hospitals don't plan to follow suit.
"No changes at UW Health, primarily because we're still in that very high transmission level," said Dr. Jeffrey Pothoff, UW Health Chief Quality Officer.
Dr. Potoff said a mask will still be required at UW Health even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its universal masking recommendation for nursing homes and hospitals.
The CDC's community transmission rate shows most of the counties in the U.S. 73% have high COVID-19 transmission levels, so why would the CDC ease masking restrictions at all? Dr. Pothoff said the answer lies in the 26%.
"In some parts of the country is COVID cases, low enough transmission, just pure transmission low enough, where those health systems are dropping into moderate and low levels of transmission," said Dr. Pothoff.
Dr. Pothoff said don't expect many hospital systems across the state to east masking requirements either. The CDC's map shows most of Wisconsin remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category.
"The only county in the state that could even consider reducing those mitigations based on this guidance would be Florence county," said Dr. Pothoff.
Dr. Pothoff said just because the CDC is easing masking restrictions doesn't mean we've won the covid-19 battle, but we are in a good spot.
"We have a lot of folks who are immunized. We have vaccines that are available right now that actually target the Omicron BA 4 and BA 5 and that's a really great thing," said Dr. Pothoff.
27 News reached out to other major hospital systems in southern Wisconsin. SSM Health and Unity Point Health said they are not making any changes to policy at this time.