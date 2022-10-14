CDC warns rare mysterious paralyzing viral infection affecting kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CDC has issued a warning, especially for parents, about a rare, mysterious illness called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).
This virus mainly affects kids' neurological systems and can lead to permanent paralysis.
Several states have reported cases, including Wisconsin. There've been over 700 cases confirmed cases and several deaths associated with AFM, but doctors still don't know why this virus attacks mostly children.
"Viruses just tend to do different things for different populations and this particular condition, this AFM seems to be almost all kids," said Dr. Dan Beardmore, an SSM Health Pediatric Specialist.
The CDC reported AFM cases happen from August through November every other year, with this year being an "on year," which doctors say is a headscratcher.
"There's like a lasting immunity to it, and then more of the population becomes susceptible, and then it hits and then there's another longer period of immunity again. Viruses are weird," Dr. Beardmore said.
For five-year-old Margot Becker, being able to brush her mother Stacy's hair is miraculous after she came out on the other side of AFM.
"She went from, you know, being healthy, beautiful running around smiley child to intubated and sedated to completely paralyzed," said Stacy Becker, Margot's mother.
Stacy Becker said when her daughter Margot was just over a year old she caught a cold that turned into a fever, but something wasn't right about it.
"She started having a fever again and started coughing. So we took her in because she had a sign of neck weakness," Becker said.
Things got worse, so Stacy and her husband Mark rushed Margot back to the hospital.
"The next day, Margot woke up and she couldn't move her arm," she said. "Margot was walking a little gingerly. She wasn't walking how she normally was."
Margot's sudden onset of leg weakness along with difficulty eating are a few symptoms of AFM.
Margot spent 30 days in ICU and another 30 days in intensive rehab, a tiring eight hours a day.
"She's very much like 'I can do anything, and I can do it better,'" Stacy said.
Margot's now an active five-year-old who loves to ride horses. She still has some difficulty lifting her right arm, but Stacy says she's thankful for Margot's road ahead.
"She's able to run, she can jump she plays. Kids are resilient," said Stacy.
There've been 22 confirmed cases of AFM so far this year, with on in Wisconsin.