Coalition wants to eliminate wait period for stage 4 breast cancer patients

(WKOW) — It's estimated that more than 720 people die from breast cancer each year in Wisconsin, a grim number that comes up during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
For some patients diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — there's a wait to access healthcare and disability payments.
"Stage 4, it's with you forever at that point," Emily Carriveau said.
Carriveau has metastatic, or stage 4, breast cancer.
"It was the end of July 2016, I found a lump in my neck and so I went in, and I already kind of had a bad feeling about it," Cariveau said.
She previously survived a stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis in 2013, later giving birth to twins. Three years later, and her boys now toddlers, Carriveau said her stage 4 diagnosis was terrifying.
"I remember the night before my PET scan, just looking at my sons and just being so afraid that like, what if it didn't work," Carriveau said.
What was even scarier for Carriveau was the wait to get disability help.
"It's the five-month waiting period, which was really hard— and that's five months of mortgage, car payments, food," Carriveau said.
This is why the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition wants to see the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act become law.
"People with metastatic breast cancer, it's terminal, so you're going to die of it," said Linda Hansen with the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition.
Specifically, this bill would eliminate the five-month waiting period for Social Security Disability Insurance and the two-year waiting period for Medicare coverage. But why are there long waiting periods?
"By putting in the waiting periods, they were saying to people with short-term disability there's no reason for you to apply because you're not going to get anything for two years out. But metastatic breast cancer is different— you're going to become disabled fast," Hansen said.
For Hansen, this bill is personal. She knows first-hand how debilitating a metastatic diagnosis can be because she has the disease.
"My doctors have been clear with me, it will come back, and when it does, it'll kill me," Hansen said.
With so many breast cancer diagnoses, she said lawmakers need to act.
"2014 to 2018. There were 4,780 new cases of breast cancer diagnosis in Wisconsin," said Lindsey O'Connor, President of the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition.
While the outlook may be terminal for some, there's been good news for Carriveau.
"I had my PET scan, and it came back [with no] evidence of disease, which was like, who. I really hope that something can change for people with stage 4," said Carriveau.
The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act was introduced to the U.S. Senate in April and to the House of Representatives in May.