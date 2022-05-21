County officials urge to extend the Emergency Hotel Shelter program for the homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many of us are familiar with the toll COVID-19 can take on the body. This is especially true for those who are homeless and trying to find a place to get better.
Dane County's Emergency Hotel Shelter program provides one of those places, but it may soon come to an end. However, some officials want to extend the initiative.
"I tested positive for COVID, but I'm also very fortunate because I have a home, I have a safe place to lay my head at night while I'm recovering from COVID," said Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive.
Parisi said he's well aware that vulnerable people in our community don't have that luxury.
For people with no place to call home and stricken with COVID, hotels like Madison Plaza give rest and something more.
"It provides them a safe place to help avoid being exposed and if they are, exposed, a safe place to be while they recover," said Parisi.
Parisi also said the resurgence of the coronavirus factored into asking for the extension.
"New cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past month in Dane County, to an average of 379 per day," said Public Health Madison Dane County Director Janelle Heinrich.
"When we see the surge that we're seeing now and the increased risk to people, especially vulnerable populations, I think it's important that we do what we can to try to take care of those folks," said Parisi.
With more COVID-19 cases, officials said there have been more people living on the street.
"We have seen an increase in homelessness during the pandemic," said Casey Becker, Division Administrator for Dane County Community Development.
Becker said she sees first-hand how extending this program would benefit the community.
"People without homes often have to go to multiple places during the day to meet their needs, layering COVID on top of it in, having a safe place, like the isolation and quarantine center has really helped," said Becker.
Officials say more than 1,300 households have been served through the emergency hotel shelter program.
This program was set to end in June, but Parisi is asking county staff to talk with local hotels about extending it into 2023, citing concerns over federal projections of a COVID-19 surge in the fall.