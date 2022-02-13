COVID-19 cases are declining but doctors say you should continue safety protocols

MADISON (WKOW) -- New cases of COVID-19 are declining across the country. In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported 16 counties are no longer in the critically high category for COVID-19.
"This is a really nice trend that we're seeing," Dr. Joe McBride, an infectious disease physician with UW Health, said.
In January, the state recorded record high daily case counts.
Now, DHS is reporting a continued downward trend with just over 2,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
"The good news is we're going in there in the right direction," Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS's Chief Medical Officer, said. "The good news on the horizon is that this is going to be less taxing of our hospital systems."
Jenny Redman-Schell, the president of Aspirus Health Group, said she's already seeing that play out.
"We're actually seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and in our ICU admissions," she said.
In January, Aspirus reported its lowest numbers, roughly 80 patients with COVID-19, which is down from 125.
Some doctors said this drop is reflective of just how infectious the omicron variant was coupled with when this variant hit its peak.
"The really unfortunate timing of it occurring around the holidays where a lot of people were getting together and meeting," McBride said. "What we're seeing now are rates of infections that were really consistent with before the omicron spike."
Because so many had been sick, doctors say some people still have some resistance to the coronavirus.
"People who have just recently acquired the infection themselves likely have a degree of natural immunity that's measurable in weeks to months, but should not be thought of as lifelong immunity like we would with chickenpox," McBride said.
This decrease in COVID-19 cases is a good sign, but doctors say you shouldn't let up on proper safety protocols.
"Continue those safe practices of social distancing, masking as appropriate and vaccination," Redman-Schell said.