COVID-19 deaths put strain on FEMA funds for funeral assistance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed one million and funding for COVID-related funeral expenses has far-exceeded federal expectations.
Mary Wichern's father died of COVID-19. He was in the hospital for two weeks and two days before he passed.
Wichern recounted her father, Ray Shunk's battle with COVID-19.
"I'm a respiratory therapist also and to have my dad contract it. I just knew all too well, what was coming," said Wichern.
Shunk lost his battle with COVID in August 2021. Wichern said because of FEMA's funeral assistance program, her family didn't have to worry about her father's funeral expenses.
"It was very nice to have that assistance. My mom was very stressed out about the bills and losing her spouse of 70 years," said Wichern
"We've provided more than $2 billion in response to the more than 1 million lives lost as a result of the pandemic," said Dan Shurl, FEMA senior external affairs specialist for Region 5.
$49 million in FEMA funeral assistance funds has been used here in Wisconsin.
The program began April 12, 2021, and no assistance was provided prior to this date. By the end of 2021, FEMA had provided $24.8 million to more than 3,800 eligible applicants in the state of Wisconsin out of $1.6 billion and more than 247,000 eligible applicants nationwide. As of September 19, 2022, FEMA has provided $49.8 million to nearly 7,500 eligible applicants in the state of Wisconsin out of $2.8 billion and almost 435,000 eligible applicants nationwide.
Even with vaccines and boosters, COVID-19 deaths continue to increase leaving FEMA officials in a dilemma.
"Unfortunately, we've exceeded that total," said Shurl.
By at least half a billion. FEMA has provided more than 2.5 billion dollars to families needing help with COVID-19-related expenses.
"We have seen a decrease in deaths that have been caused by COVID," said Nicki Gard, Director of Sales for Gunderson Funeral.
Staff at Gunderson Funeral said this year fewer families have had to say their final goodbyes because of COVID and those that do are thankful to have one less worry.
"A big relief totally. The good thing to know about the program for families is that is actually a reimbursement program," said Gard.
"Having some assistance through FEMA was very helpful for our family," said Wichern.
An applicant for assistance may apply for reimbursement for eligible expenses for a funeral occurring anytime since January 20, 2020. FEMA has been forced to pull at least half a billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide more than $2.5 billion to families who need help with funeral expenses.