DeForest mother's search for formula for daughter with rare metabolic disorder

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A DeForest mom is in a desperate search for formula for her daughter with a rare metabolic disorder.
"It's terrifying because we know she needs it," said Jessica Feiner.
Feiner's 8-year-old daughter Reece has Phenylketonuria (PKU), a metabolic disorder that some babies are born with. It's caused by a defect in the enzyme that breaks down the amino acid phenylalanine.
"Sometimes if you feel crappy, you just gotta do something and eat and drink," said Reece.
A specific metabolic formula keeps Reece from suffering from severe health issues.
"If she doesn't get her proper diet or formula, the phenylalanine builds up in her blood, and it's toxic to her brain and her nervous system," said Jessica.
Jessica receives Reece's PKU formula from Nutricia, but her troubles started when Abbott, another company and a major supplier of PKU formula, had to shut down production at one of its plants.
"Many of the PKU patients that were on the Abbott formula had to kind of jump ship to Nutricia, which caused issues with the Nutricia production," said Jessica.
When the boxes of Nutricia's PKU formula stopped arriving at Jessica's front doorstep, she got anxious.
"Watching it dwindle and knowing that it was on backorder, it's terrifying," said Jessica.
One can of the life-saving formula lasts three days, and Jessica was worried Saturday morning because she was in a tight spot.
"Right now we have a can and a half left," she said.
Jessica said switching formulas is difficult because of taste.
"No, I did not like it," said Reece.
Reece's body is already adjusted to the Nutricia formula, so samples will have to sustain Reece after their final can runs out, yet Jessica remains optimistic.
"We're just trying to take it day by day, I'm hopeful," said Reece's mother.
Saturday afternoon, Feiner said Nutricia notified her she should receive six cases of formula in the next few days.