DHS identifies second case of monkeypox in Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has identified the second case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in a resident of Milwaukee County Monday.
The patient is isolating and DHS is working with federal and local partners to identify people who have been in contact with that person.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 767 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States, as of Friday.
The DHS said even with cases of monkeypox growing in the United States the risk remains low to the general public.
“DHS continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to monitor the current outbreak of monkeypox in the United States and here in Wisconsin,” said DHS Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake. “Current evidence from around the country shows that the virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. We urge all Wisconsinites to stay vigilant and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash.”
DHS identified the first case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in Dane County earlier this month.