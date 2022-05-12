DHS provides funding for Wisconsin organizations to address health equity with COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON (WKOW ) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working to improve equity of COVID-19 vaccinations with its new grant program.
The Moving Forward Together Grant Program allows eligible Wisconsin organizations to apply for up to $400,000 to address barriers to COVID-19 vaccination. These organizations, to name a few, include educational institutions, churches, care facilities, tribal community-based organizations and providers that serve high-risk populations.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health Services has recognized that it is necessary to support frontline organizations that serve a variety of people and communities all across our state,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “The organizations that successfully compete for these funds will work to increase vaccine confidence in their communities by serving as a reliable source for information, meeting community members where they are at and answering any questions related to COVID-19.”
DHS says that systemic inequalities and racism have left many Wisconsinites vulnerable to COVID-19 due to a lack of access to quality health care, job opportunities, housing and transportation. This program seeks to remedy that by providing organizations with health education and access to COVID-19 vaccinations.
DHS says that improving access and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines may include creating culturally specific messaging, partnering with local businesses, community leaders and community health workers, and implementing block-by-block vaccination efforts.
For more information on the Moving Forward Together Grant Program, visit the Moving Forward Together Grant Program webpage. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis as funds remain available