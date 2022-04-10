Doctors report pediatric diabetes cases on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several doctors report that in the past few years, pediatric type 1 and type 2 diabetes cases have been on the rise during the pandemic oftentimes requiring hospitalization.
Hitting golf balls at the range was something Isaac Griesser worried about after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
"I thought I couldn't do sports, so my parents told me you could do anything," Isaac Griesser.
"We found out last summer when Isaac was nine years old that he was diabetic," said Samantha Griesser, Isaac's mother.
Samantha was concerned about her son's future because, as a kid, she was also diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
"You don't want your child to ever have to struggle or go through things that you might have had to when you're younger," said Samantha.
The Griessers aren't alone, the Journal of the American Medical Association reported in one study that from 2019 to 2020, 119 kids were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and from 2020 to 2021, 187 kids were diagnosed: a 57-percent increase.
UW Health doctors say they're noticing a rise in type 2 diabetes cases in children
In a UW Health study reported from 2018, 52 kids were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and that number jumped to 128 in 2021.
UW Pediatric Endocrinologist Dr. Elizabeth Mann said, aside from genetics, more research is needed to understand the uptick in type 2 pediatric diabetes.
"We don't know yet is how the pandemic and changes in environment, increase in sedentary behaviors, change in dietary patterns, also the effects of chronic stress and isolation. And how all of that affects kind of the body's underlying levels of inflammation and how all of that is contributing to the rates of type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Mann.
"I actually work in the hospital as well and we have seen more and more children come in within in the last couple of years with new diagnoses of diabetes," said Samantha.
Samantha is a nurse and says Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes share common symptoms parents should be aware of.
"Increased thirst and increased urination and sometimes people don't like put that together with a serious health issue right away," said Samantha.
Isaac said it's pretty easy to manage his diabetes and won't let this disease stop him.
"All I really have to do is wear a pump. I have a sensor. You can do anything. Just be prepared with a snack," said Isaac.