Doctors warn against intentionally getting infected with COVID-19 just to 'be done with it'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic and if you haven't gotten sick yet, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people have asked if it would be worth it to "just get infected with COVID-19 and get it over with."
But as the omicron variant drives the latest surge of new cases and hospitalizations, the United States is nearing 850,000 deaths from the virus; that's why doctors say you shouldn't take COVID-19 lightly.
"It's definitely still not something you want to take lightly and intentionally get infected, just to get over with," warned SSM Health Dr. Mark Thompson.
Thompson also said, "The number one reason not to have a COVID party or purposely get infected is we need to recognize there are people in our society that have not been immunized or cannot be immunized yet."
SSM Health Dr. Mark Thompson also said there's no vaccine for children under five and some people aren't eligible for the vaccine.
"We could potentially put those individuals at risk," said Dr. Thompson.
Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Health said, "I don't know about most people, but I just don't like feeling sick.
Dr. Dan Shirley, an infectious disease specialist with UW Health said, "If you take some basic precautions as we've discussed during the pandemic. I still think you can avoid getting infected and also getting sick with COVID-19 is not imminent."
Dr. Shirley also said purposely getting infected with COVID-19 could be dangerous.
"We don't do those chicken pox parties anymore, because there are some people that have very bad outcomes from chicken pox. We still don't know, the long-term outcomes from getting COVID for anybody, let alone the people that might die from it," said Dr. Shirley.
Dr. Adam Clements, a hospitalist with Aspirus said, "It's pretty definitive that natural immunity does not protect against Omicron.
He also said getting sick with COVID-19 doesn't mean you can't get sick again.
"Natural immunity will not prevent you from getting infected, so folks who have previously been infected have the opportunity to become very immune by getting a normal vaccine series," said Dr. Clements.
Doctors say getting the shot is a certain way to help overburdened hospitals.