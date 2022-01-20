'Everybody has to poop': How wastewater can help predict COVID-19 trends in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a pandemic that has highlighted social inequalities, researchers are using one of our most common denominators -- the need to use the bathroom -- to track how COVID-19 is spreading in communities.
The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee supply the Department of Health Services with COVID-19 concentrations taken from wastewater in treatment plants around the state.
While infectious disease experts still put lots of stock into confirmed case counts and hospitalizations, they're also monitoring how much virus shows up wastewater samples; after all, those aren't influenced by a community's access to health care or unreported positive results as more people get at-home tests amid the Omicron variant spike.
"Everybody has to poop," noted state lab researcher Martin Shafer. "The virus is shed in the poop and it's an unbiased approach for estimating the quantity of virus in a community."
Shafer said researchers are using the sample data to keep local health officials informed if it appears COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in a city or village's wastewater.
"It's very cost-effective and with one sample, we can assess the level or virus in that whole community," Shafer said.
Researchers 27 News interviewed weren't fully on board with the idea the wastewater trends can consistently predict future case counts.
UW-Madison Epidemiologist Ajay Sethi said it can depend on the quality of testing, the timing of when results are delivered to labs, and whether the trend has sustained itself for long enough to draw any conclusions.
"Around the nation, there have been some mixed results as to well they can predict future rises in cases," Sethi said. "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."
Those looking for a reason to be optimistic can look at the Madison and Platteville data. In recent days, the 7-day trend has shown virus concentrations on the decline. While it appears Omicron has peaked in other parts of the U.S., Sethi warned it was too soon to expect case declines in Wisconsin.
"Turning the corner is not enough," Sethi said. "It really needs to decelerate downwards for at least a few weeks before you can feel comfortable that we're out of the woods."
Still, the trend has shown enough promise to become a permanent part of infectious disease tracking. Shafer said that would be the most valuable takeaway from what researchers have learned since Wisconsin began its statewide analysis in September 2020.
"For, really, public health to benefit, we need to move this to other pathogens," he said. "So we're now doing a parallel flu Influenza A and B in the wastewater tracking."
Shafer said researchers also see value in monitoring for bacteria that would be resistant to antibiotics.