Father charged after baby dies from blunt trauma to the head

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Sauk County prosecutors charged a 22-year-old man with a felony after his four-week-old child didn't wake up the morning after he fed him, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint stated Jonteze Harris of Trevor, Wisconsin, is charged with neglecting a child - consequence is death.
The criminal complaint stated paramedics responded to the Tamarack Resort in Lake Delton on Thursday, June 2, around 10 a.m. for report of a four-week-old who wasn't breathing and had no pulse.
After attempting life-saving measures, it was determined the baby was dead.
The detective on scene noted there was a two-inch discoloration above the baby's right eye. However, when the detective spoke with a responding paramedic, she believed it was a case of sudden unexplained infant death.
The complaint stated the family -- Jonteze, his girlfriend, and the girlfriend's grandparents -- were visiting family that day and got home late to the resort, where they had a timeshare.
The baby was laid down to bed, and Jonteze got up around 1 a.m. to feed him.
The grandmother stated she woke up around 9 a.m. the next day and when she went to pick up the baby, she saw he was stiff and rigid. She told the detective that she "knew [the baby] was dead" but told her daughter to call 911 while she began lifesaving measures, according to the complaint.
The complaint stated the grandmother said she saw small amounts of blood inside the baby's nose and told the detective that "No one can hurt him anymore," quickly correcting herself to "He can't be hurt anymore."
When an autopsy was done on the baby the next day, it was determined that he died from blunt force trauma resulting in a four-inch fracture on the right side of his skull, according to the complaint. The detective stated the discoloration he noted the previous day was more pronounced.
When Jonteze was interviewed, the complaint stated he said he couldn't think of anything that would have resulted in a fracture. He said he woke up around 1 a.m. to feed the baby, burping, changing and swaddling him before lying him back down. He then went back to bed.
The following morning, the complaint stated Jonteze and his girlfriend were talking, and he told the grandmother he was surprised the baby was still sleeping. The grandmother asked "Well, is he breathing?"
Jonteze said he and his girlfriend shared a "smirkish laugh," because "Why wouldn't he be breathing?" Jonteze said he believed the baby was tired from the travel the previous day.
Jonteze said he and the grandmother decided to wake up the baby, and when the grandmother picked the baby up, the baby was unresponsive.
"He's dead," Jonteze recalled the grandmother saying.
The complaint stated that when Jonteze was asked if there were "any mistakes he wanted to talk about," he said nothing had ever happened "like that."
When Jonteze was told about the fracture and was asked how it happened, he "immediately" grabbed the medallion around his neck and said the baby had a habit of picking his head up and "popping" it back down. according to the complaint. He believed that the baby could have hit his head against it.
"That probably could have been it," he said.
The complaint stated Jonteze was told the fracture couldn't have been caused in that way and was asked again what may have caused it.
Jonteze said he could "guarantee" that he'd "never, ever, ever" hurt his son.
Jonteze was asked about several other scenarios where the baby could have hit his head, but none of the scenarios happened to Jonteze's knowledge or if they did, couldn't have resulted in a fracture, according to the complaint.
Jonteze was then told that 1 a.m. was when the injury would have happened, according to the autopsy, and it "would have killed him quickly."
However, Jonteze didn't say how the baby could have died, repeating everything he'd told the detective thus far.
"I don't think I put him down hard, and I don't think that I did anything crazy," Jonteze said.
The complaint stated during the interview, there were points Jonteze appeared to cry, but the detective conducting the interview never saw tears.
The complaint also stated the autopsy's findings are not consistent with the circumstances surrounding the baby's death.
If convicted, Harris may have to pay up to $100,000 and go to prison for up to 25 years.