Health officials hope new bivalent booster will improve Wisconsin's vaccine numbers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The rollout of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot has started.
That means millions of people in Wisconsin will soon have the chance to be protected against the ever-evolving coronavirus.
Experts say this redesigned shot could help boost the state's lagging vaccine numbers.
As the omicron variant continues to be the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, a CDC advisory panel approved two new COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
"The original goal of vaccines was to prevent severe cases and death. I think now it's focusing a little bit on using this technology, mRNA and even other versions to more quickly respond to the variants that are actually affecting us," said Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Infectious Disease expert.
These bivalent vaccines are more effective against the latest more transmissible omicron subvariants
"This current booster is targeting that BA. 4 and BA. 5 versions of Omicron," Dr. Shirley said.
This updated booster will soon become more readily available across Wisconsin, which could lift booster numbers.
While nearly 62 percent of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccine series, only 35 percent of Wisconsinites have received a booster dose.
This number is slightly above the CDC's reported national average of 33 percent of Americans getting boosted.
"I'm planning on getting it probably closer to right before the holidays," Madison resident Pat Carney said.
Some like Carney said they're waiting for the new bivalent boosters and timing the shot to coincide with the holidays when they'll around more people and engaged in more indoor activities.
"A lot of traveling and stuff in the winter so hopefully it'll have its greatest impact by getting up that time," Carney said.
CVS reported its locations are receiving the bivalent COVID-19 boosters on a rolling basis over the next few days and weeks, but most vaccinators in Wisconsin aren't administering the new shot yet as they wait on new guidance from state health officials.