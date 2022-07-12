Health officials on alert as BA.5 subvariant triggers increase in new COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials are on alert for a new variant of the coronavirus.
They say the newest omicron subvariant, BA.5, is fueling another uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"We do not know yet about the clinical severity BA.4 and BA.5 in comparison to our other omicron subvariants, but we do know it to be more transmissible and more immune evading," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
The CDC estimated the BA.5 subvariant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus, making up as much as 65 percent of new cases triggering a wave of new COVID-19 cases.
Even here in Dane County, health officials are taking note of the number of growing BA.5 cases
"Based on early research, it seems like [the BA.5 variant] may be more infectious than previous versions of omicron," said Rebecca LeBeau, Data Communications Coordinator.
Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene Senior Data Scientist, Dr. Kelsey Florek said, "Over 30% of sequenced cases through the week of June 20th are BA.5 and the proportion of BA.5 is growing.”
This new strain can spread so fast because it's better able to infect cells, according to UW Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Dan Shirley. He also says immunity is waning.
"Whether you got antibodies from the vaccine or prior infection, they seem to not work as well against this new subvariant BA.5," said Dr. Shirley.
With several highly-infectious variants, doctors acknowledge they're faced with tough questions from patients.
"Should we give a vaccine booster that we already have? Should we wait a little bit for omicron? Specific booster? Or should we wait even longer for a very specific subtype?," Dr. Shirley said.
But Dr. Shirley said rising COVID-19 cases mean a higher risk for exposure, so the message is pretty clear.
"If you're eligible for an extra booster, you should get it," Shirley said. "Even though there are several new highly-infectious subvariants, you should still get vaccinated and/or boosted."
Dr. Shirley also said your environment should help determine your level of masking.
"Say you're running outside and not really around people, versus I'm going to a group thing where there are lots of people crammed in, the ventilation is porous inside. Those are drastically different things. And you would do different masking for those different situations," Dr. Shirley said.