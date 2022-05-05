Hospice team helps terminal patient with her final wish

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- We often describe our health care workers as heroes. In Fort Atkinson, hospice workers are going above and beyond for one of their patients who is in the advanced stages of an incurable disease.
That patient is Linda White.
"Every single cat that I have ever seen, I've loved," said Linda. Bliss for her is being surrounded by kittens.
"I was a farm girl. We farmed all our lives and we had so many kitties," said Linda.
Linda's husband Jim said her love for cats goes way back.
"It'll be 62 years on our wedding day. I had dropped something off at her house in Franklin, WI and she had her cats all decorated. They were all decorated and ribbons or whatever and so I knew she liked cats," said Jim.
His love for Linda is so strong, an allergy to cats couldn't keep him from marrying his bride and living with cats for six decades.
"I suffered through it with my asthma. Now that she can't take care of them, I'm not taking care of a cat," said Jim.
Linda is in hospice care, bravely battling multiple sclerosis (MS), leaving her bed-bound and unable to care for any animals.
"It's a neurological disease, and nine times out of 10 folks aren't going to die actually from MS, but they're going to die due to complications," said Julie Stenbroten, an RN and Patient Care Coordinator.
Linda's final wish is to be visited by kittens. So simple but in her world, it means the world.
Melinda Asher, Marquart Medical Social Worker said, "I was there when she said, I wish I could get a cat in the house."
Asher said honoring Linda's last wish for kittens was something she knew she had to do so she reached out to the Facebook community.
"Immediately after I posted, a young lady from DeForest said I just adopted some kittens, you're more than welcome to come and get 'em," said Asher.
And WKOW was there as Linda's wish became a reality.
Linda's love for kittens was reignited and her joy in seeing these feline friends was overwhelming.
"Oh kitty, oh I'm in heaven. Oh kitty, mama's in heaven," Linda said to the kittens.
Those caring for Linda hope her final wish with kittens not only provides some comfort...
"Bringing joy to our patients is our number one priority," said Stenbroten.
...But a beautiful memory for this lifetime and the next.
"Feels like I'm in heaven. I pray for every night that kitties will be in heaven," said Linda.
Linda's hospice workers describe her condition as well-managed and say positive experiences like this tend to give patients a new outlook on life.